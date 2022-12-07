Toad Poses For Adorable Dollhouse Photos

A creative human in Florida takes adorable dollhouse photos of a grumpy-looking wild toad named Toby who lives on her porch. While Toby primarily lives outside, he does spend a bit of time indoors, perfectly posing like a model within each room of a decorated dollhouse.

I’ve always maintained that he’s a wild toad and he stays outside . If he’s not out on the porch in clear sight, then I don’t look for him because I don’t want to disturb the wildlife aspect of it. He’s taking pictures maybe 10 minutes tops and then he goes back outside.

Toby’s human also said that she loves decorating the dollhouse for Toby for the holidays.

t’s super fun to decorate the dollhouse for the different seasons Christmas was like the most fun I’ve had taking pictures of him.