Remarkably Detailed Miniature Rooms Hidden Behind Faux Electrical Outlets

Japanese miniaturist Mozu creates remarkably detailed rooms in the tiniest spaces available. This includes the space behind faux electrical outlets or a single bathroom tile. Each room is fully furnished with all the accoutrements of someone living inside that space.

(translated) I was meditating when I was young, and I made the idea of “When my wings get smaller, I want to make a secret base inside the walls~” into a miniature piece!