Tina Fey Sings Bruno Mars’ Song ‘That’s What I Like’ With Jimmy Fallon and His Barbershop Quartet

On a great episode of The Tonight Show, Tina Fey joined host Jimmy Fallon and his barbershop quartet The Ragtime Gals to sing a cover of Bruno Mars‘ song “That’s What I Like.” Here is the original song.

