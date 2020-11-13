A Mesmerizing Timelapse Showing a Monarch Butterfly Emerging From a Cocoon

Neil Bromhall (previously) of the Oxford, England plant identification database Right Plants has created a mesmerizing timelapse that shows the remarkable process of a monarch butterfly emerging from a cocoon and spread wings for the very first time. Bromhall stated that this event occurred under controlled circumstances.

This sequence was filmed in my studio where I can control the lighting, temperature, and humidity. Monarch butterfly, Danaus plexippus, emerging time lapse. … A signal that the butterfly is about to emerge is when the pupa case clears to reveal the butterfly within. The butterfly soon emerges and usually hanging on to the pupa skin. The newly emerged butterfly pumps its wings to make them expand.

