A Beautiful Timelapse of a Photographer’s Travels Across the Many Landscapes of North and South India

While on assignment in India, photographer David Ng took the opportunity to visit the less-traveled areas and urban centers across the country. As he traveled, he captured amazing footage of the varying landscapes and personalities of each area and turned it into a beautiful timelapse.

This journey was filmed during my trip on a photography assignment. It focuses on the rhythm and motion I saw travelling in 6 parts of India from the North to the South. Besides showing, I wish this would also inspire people to see India beyond Delhi, Taj Mahal and the palaces of Rajasthan. I envisioned the short film to be a medley of chaos and serenity because of our time meandering the busy streets of Old Delhi and trekking in the conversely quiet of Manali’s many mountains.