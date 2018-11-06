A Beautiful Timelapse of a Photographer’s Travels Across the Many Landscapes of North and South India

While on assignment in India, photographer David Ng took the opportunity to visit the less-traveled areas and urban centers across the country. As he traveled, he captured amazing footage of the varying landscapes and personalities of each area and turned it into a beautiful timelapse.
This journey was filmed during my trip on a photography assignment. It focuses on the rhythm and motion I saw travelling in 6 parts of India from the North to the South. Besides showing, I wish this would also inspire people to see India beyond Delhi, Taj Mahal and the palaces of Rajasthan. I envisioned the short film to be a medley of chaos and serenity because of our time meandering the busy streets of Old Delhi and trekking in the conversely quiet of Manali’s many mountains.
submitted via Laughing Squid Tips