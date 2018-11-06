Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Beautiful Timelapse of a Photographer’s Travels Across the Many Landscapes of North and South India

by at on

While on assignment in India, photographer David Ng took the opportunity to visit the less-traveled areas and urban centers across the country. As he traveled, he captured amazing footage of the varying landscapes and personalities of each area and turned it into a beautiful timelapse.

This journey was filmed during my trip on a photography assignment. It focuses on the rhythm and motion I saw travelling in 6 parts of India from the North to the South. Besides showing, I wish this would also inspire people to see India beyond Delhi, Taj Mahal and the palaces of Rajasthan. I envisioned the short film to be a medley of chaos and serenity because of our time meandering the busy streets of Old Delhi and trekking in the conversely quiet of Manali’s many mountains.

India - Manali by David Ng on 500px.com

India - Delhi/Agra by David Ng on 500px.com

India - Delhi/Agra by David Ng on 500px.com

India - Goa by David Ng on 500px.com

India - Delhi/Agra by David Ng on 500px.com

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP