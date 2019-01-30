Laughing Squid

A Tiny Kitten Grows Into a Beautiful Long Haired Cat In a 26 Second Timelapse Taken Over 10 Months

A photographer from Warren Photographic Ltd documented the growth of their silver tabby Maine Coon kitten named Freya over the course of 10 months. The photographer then distilled this footage into a brilliant 26 second timelapse that shows Freya growing from a tiny newborn kitten to a gorgeous long haired cat.

Timelapse of silver tabby Maine Coon cat growing from kitten to adult over a period of 10 months. Images taken about 2 or 3 days apart to begin with, increasing to 10 to 15 days by the end. Morphing software used for transition.

