Gorgeous Timelapse of a Foggy Full Cloud Inversion Forming Inside the Bowl of the Grand Canyon

Filmmakers Gavin Heffernan of Sun Chaser Pictures and Harun Mehmedinovic who are collaborating in the ongoing Skyglow project, captured as a timelapse video, the remarkable sight of an inverted cloud being formed within the bowl of the Grand Canyon. They follow its foggy progress over and through the canyons, during the day and at night. While the fog obscured some canyon views and eventually gave way to snow, the nimble flow made for a very continuous fluid theme running throughout the footage.
…on extremely rare days when cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation, form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion. In what resembles something between ocean waves and fast clouds, Grand Canyon is completely obscured by fog, making the visitors feel as if they are walking on clouds. The full inversions, which mostly take place in the late fall or early winter, are sometimes followed by huge snowstorms, as depicted here.
