Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeous Timelapse of a Foggy Full Cloud Inversion Forming Inside the Bowl of the Grand Canyon

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Filmmakers Gavin Heffernan of Sun Chaser Pictures and Harun Mehmedinovic who are collaborating in the ongoing Skyglow project, captured as a timelapse video, the remarkable sight of an inverted cloud being formed within the bowl of the Grand Canyon. They follow its foggy progress over and through the canyons, during the day and at night. While the fog obscured some canyon views and eventually gave way to snow, the nimble flow made for a very continuous fluid theme running throughout the footage.

…on extremely rare days when cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation, form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion. In what resembles something between ocean waves and fast clouds, Grand Canyon is completely obscured by fog, making the visitors feel as if they are walking on clouds. The full inversions, which mostly take place in the late fall or early winter, are sometimes followed by huge snowstorms, as depicted here.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy