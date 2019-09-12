Man in ‘Conan’ Audience Looks So Much Like John Lennon That They Thought He Had Time Travelled

During an “Audience Member Theme Song” segment on a 2016 episode of CONAN, the red-haired host and band were in the midst of scanning the members of the audience to be subjects of made up songs when they happened upon a man who looked so much like John Lennon, it seemed as if the former member of The Beatles had traveled forward in time from 1965. The man happily played along and even flashed a peace sign during the song.

It’s a miracle he’s with us

It’s a wonder he’s alive

He’s time-traveling John Lennon

From 1965