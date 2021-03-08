‘The Secret Life of Components’, A Helpful Tutorial Series Focusing on the Materials Used to Make Things

The Secret Life of Components is a new series that provides guidance about specific materials that are often used by makers and designers. The series hosted by artist Tim Hukin (previously). Hunkin, whose 1979 arcade game inspired The Disgusting Spectacle project by Tracy Feldstein and Don Bruce, offers excellent real life demonstrations and very usable advice in this series, one component at a time.

For some time I’ve been wanting to find a way of passing on something of what I’ve learned about making things. COVID brought the idea into focus and it’s been the perfect time to do it without distractions. The videos bring together two aspects of my career explaining things and making things.

The first episode focuses on chains.