Tiger Shark Suddenly Attacks the Side of a Kayak

Scott Haraguchi of Hawaii Near Shore Fishing was less than two miles from the Oahu shore when a tiger shark rose out of the water and attacked the side of his yellow kayak. Haraguchi regained his footing and unknowingly pushed the shark back into the water. The shark went away and didn’t bother him again.

Heard a “whooshing” sound, looked up and saw a wide brown thing on the side of the kayak. Thought it was a turtle at first. Happened so fast. Didn’t realize I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark’s head off with it.

Only when the experienced fisherman looked back at the accidental footage he captured and slowed it down did he realize how close the shark came to harming him.

If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don’t think I’d have that flexiblity. …Happened so fast I didn’t believe it until I saw the video I accidentally shot.