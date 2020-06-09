Hand-Welded TIE Fighter and X-Wing Candlesticks

Alex Dodson of Burned by Design has again added to his incredible Star Wars inspired collection with amazing TIE Fighter and X-Wing candlesticks. Like his other work, Dodson hand cuts and welds each piece himself. The battle-ready candlesticks are perfectly content to stay at home with warming tealight candles to shine the way.

Whether you are in to bombing Death Star Trenches or blasting Rebel Fighters, this pair of candlesticks is for you!! Based on the iconic Tie Fighter and X Wing starships from the Star Wars saga, each candlestick is individually handcrafted to order incorporating precision laser cut profiles in mild steel.