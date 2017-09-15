Thrill Seekers in Brazil Engage in an Exciting Downhill Roller-Cart Ride

We meet to ride our roller carts every 15 days. There are calm descents which men, women, and children can enjoy, and more radical descents that are limited to adults only if they so desire. Those runs make the adrenaline run. Just be prepared for some falls as well.

A group of old and young thrill seekers in Divinópolis, Minas Gerais, Brasil joined together and engaged in a very exciting downhill roller cart ride . The riders weaved back and forth through the dusty roads, with the very back cart taking numerous adrenaline fueled risks along the way.

