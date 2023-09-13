How the Three Pillars of Empathy Create Compassion

The folks behind Empatico spoke about the importance of the superpower of empathy and how, as a specific action, it works to better understand and develop compassion for others.

Empathy is a superpower that everyone can build, creating a world where we all care about and support each other.

A simple story about two lonely women recognizing themselves in the other further exemplifies the three distinctive pillars of empathy: cognitive (recognizing someone is lonely), emotional (recognizing the loneliness in oneself), and behavioral (reaching out to let the other person know that the loneliness is shared).

Empathy demystified: emotional, cognitive, behavioral – three pillars of connection. Witness the unfolding of this potent superpower that enables us to bridge gaps and cultivate a world of compassion and unity.