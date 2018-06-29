Three Different People Share Their Stories About How Prosthetic Limbs Have Affected Their Lives

In an inspiring report by The Guardian, three vastly different people; actress Angel Giuffria, young boy Jamie Miller and drummer Jason Barnes; share how their prosthetic limb has affected their lives, what they found to be the challenges of wearing a prosthetic and what they hope to see in the future in terms of prosthetics. The report also spoke with the doctors who are constantly moving prosthetics to the next level.

Bionic technology is removing physical barriers faced by disabled people while raising profound questions of what it is to be human. From DIY prosthetics realised through 3D printing technology to customised AI-driven limbs, science is at the forefront of many life-enhancing innovations.