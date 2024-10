A Three Legged Dog Wears Clever IHOP Costume

Fernanda McGregor captured the adorable sight of a three-legged dog wearing an IHOP costume at the tenth annual “Doggone Halloween Parade” in downtown Boston. The costume was not only very cute but was a very clever play on words, just like one that Paralympian Josh Sunquist wore.

Others also captured sight of this very same dog.

Other Costumed Dogs in the Parade