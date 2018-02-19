A trio of beautiful golden retrievers hilariously walked alongside each other in shallow water, carrying the same stick in their mouths the whole way back to shore. It’s hard to tell if they were helping one another or laying claim to the bounty.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!