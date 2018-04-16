Laughing Squid

A Trio of Playful Bears Adorably Attempt to Make Themselves Comfortable in a Backyard Hammock

by at on

Bears in Hammock

Homeowners were surprised to find three seemingly playful bears in their backyard who were attempting to figure out how to properly work a hammock so they could comfortable for a little while. Unfortunately, the ursine trio found that the swinging hammock was harder to coordinated than it looked and returned into the woods behind the house.

These bears were interested in a hammock that was in a human’s backyard. However, when two of them tried to mount it, they both fell to the ground in embarrassment. Once they realized they weren’t able to relax on the hammock, they ran back to the woods

