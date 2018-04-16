A Trio of Playful Bears Adorably Attempt to Make Themselves Comfortable in a Backyard Hammock

Homeowners were surprised to find three seemingly playful bears in their backyard who were attempting to figure out how to properly work a hammock so they could comfortable for a little while. Unfortunately, the ursine trio found that the swinging hammock was harder to coordinated than it looked and returned into the woods behind the house.

