Thomas Dolby Explains How He Wrote His Enduring 1982 Hit ‘She Blinded Me With Science’

For the music series Why This Song?, the brilliant Thomas Dolby (Thomas Morgan Robertson) explained how he got his stage name, his musical inspirations, and his first gig as a musician. Dolby also went into detail about how he wrote his timeless 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science”, which very much coincided with the emergence of MTV.

In this episode we hear from pioneer and polymath Thomas Dolby as he discusses his 1982 hit She Blinded Me With Science. Hear why Dolby experimented with sound, and how an eccentric British scientist and a Regents Park mansion combined to form an iconic video, just as MTV was making the artform all important.

Dolby also talked about how he is grateful that the song has endured for such a long time.

I think every artist is sort of looking for the epitaph that they want carved on their headstone after they’re gone. And the moment I came up with that title, I thought hit. And I really had no right to believe that I was capable of making a worldwide hit. But uh hey presto, I got it done and it happened for me. And uh I think I’m very grateful, you know, to have had that moment in time.

The ‘She Blinded Me With Science’ 1982 Music Video