Question Hound of the Famous ‘This Is Fine’ Meme Battles Anxieties in a Retro-Style Video Game

Animator KC Green partnered with Numskull Games to bring his famous “This Is Fine” meme to life in This Is Fine: Maximum Cope, a retro styled video game where players go into the mind of Green’s coffee drinking Question Hound and a maze of perilous challenges which take place within the multiple manifestations of anxiety.

This Is Fine: Maximum Cope transforms KC Green’s famous comic, into a beautifully brought-to-life labyrinth of absurd anxiety. Angst and helplessness have never looked so good!

The levels include “Humiliation”, “Fear”, “Failure”, “Loss”, and “Regret”.

We’ve all felt them, but have you been trapped inside their prison teeming with minions? Taunted by the ghostly memories of your high school blunder years, hunted by dizzying work deadlines, or haunted by all those things you should never have done. Sounds fun, right?! It’s time to face those demons head-on.

The demo is available to play on Steam and the full game will be released in March 2026.

Remain calm in This is Fine: Maximum Cope, launching in March 2026 for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam), with a demo available now on Steam.

KC Green’s Initial Kickstarter Campaign

via The Awesomer