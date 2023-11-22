The very talented members of the EZ Band of Houston, Texas performed an amazing Norteño cover of “This Charming Man” by The Smiths on traditional mariachi instruments. Their version, which blends both English and Spanish, gives the distinctly British song a good dose of Mexican flair.

Greetings to all of you who always give us your support! We thank you with all our hearts! Here you have “This Charming Man” by The Smiths, but in Norteño so you can dance like you’re doing it. Hopefully you will enjoy it.