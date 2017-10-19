An Amusing List of the Wonderfully Silly Things Many Cat People Do For Their Beloved Felines

Chris Poole, the affable human to the feline duo Cole and Marmalade, put together a list of the wonderfully silly things that ailurophiles do for their beloved felines such as retrieving a favorite yet unwanted toy, easily giving in to anything because of cuteness, dancing in front of cats and even asking a cat for advice. Poole also recruited Cole and Marm to help him act out the all the things on his list
Cat servants and life with cats… can YOU relate? :)
GUILTY!! <3#CatManChris #CrazyCatGuy #catsoftwitter #coleandmarmalade pic.twitter.com/aKW9pFgCFH
— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) October 17, 2017