An Amusing List of the Wonderfully Silly Things Many Cat People Do For Their Beloved Felines

Chris Poole, the affable human to the feline duo Cole and Marmalade, put together a list of the wonderfully silly things that ailurophiles do for their beloved felines such as retrieving a favorite yet unwanted toy, easily giving in to anything because of cuteness, dancing in front of cats and even asking a cat for advice. Poole also recruited Cole and Marm to help him act out the all the things on his list

