An Amusing List of the Wonderfully Silly Things Many Cat People Do For Their Beloved Felines

Chris Poole, the affable human to the feline duo Cole and Marmalade , put together a list of the wonderfully silly things that ailurophiles do for their beloved felines such as retrieving a favorite yet unwanted toy, easily giving in to anything because of cuteness, dancing in front of cats and even asking a cat for advice. Poole also recruited Cole and Marm to help him act out the all the things on his list

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!