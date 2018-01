The music video for the fifth week of their rebooted year long project Dial-A-Song project, the band They Might Be Giants features the wonderful Nick Offerman perfectly embodying the insecure subject of the rather somber song “The Greatest“. The song is available on their new album entitled I Like Fun.

they call me the greatest

because I’m not very good

and they’re being sarcastic

they’re being sarcastic

oh, I’m taking names

but I’m not doing much

with the names that I’m taking