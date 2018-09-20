A Hand Embroidered Animated Music Video For the They Might Be Giants Dial-A-Song ‘Lake Monsters’

For week 33 of their rebooted ongoing project Dial-A-Song project, the band They Might Be Giants wrote the song “Lake Monsters” and enlisted Hiné Mizushima, the talented slow crafting materials artist, to direct the accompanying music video. Using a traditional hand embroidered style background, Mizushima’s animation appears to offer a sense of home for these constantly wandering creatures.
Lake Monsters of the USA from Cape Cod to Massachusetts
all across America from Chicago to East California
you might be asking yourself “is this a different world?
are they really there?” thank your lucky stars!
lake monsters of the USA just looking for a polling station
if it takes the cloak of darkness their voices will be counted
you might be asking yourself “what happened to this world?”
but they’re not ashamed
they can not be tamed
no hypnosis like a mass hypnosis because a mass hypnosis isn’t happening
no hypnosis like a mass hypnosis because a mass hypnosis isn’t happening
oh the silence
oh the silence