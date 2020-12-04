Musician Accompanies Himself on a Beautiful Theremin and Musical Saw Cover of Handel’s ‘Passacaglia No. 6’

French musician Grégoire Blanc, who performed a brilliant instrumental cover of the iconic Pink Floyd song “The Great Gig in the Sky” on theremin and Continuum fingerboard, had several years earlier in 2016 accompanied himself on a beautiful and musical saw cover of “Passacaglia No. 6” by George Friedrech Handel and arranged by Johan Halvorsen. This particular interpretation is colloquially known as the “Impossible Duet”, yet Blanc played it with beauteous ease.

In 1893, Johan Halvorsen arranged for violin and viola Passacaglia No. 6 from the suite in G minor by George Friedrich Handel. Here is a very free arrangement on two less common instruments …

More recently, Blanc played a haunting theremin and piano cover of the “Theme From Schindler’s List”

via Doc Pop