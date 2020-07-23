Brilliant Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’ on Theremin, Synthesizer and Continuum Fingerboard

French musician Grégoire Blanc performed a brilliant instrumental cover of the iconic Pink Floyd song “The Great Gig in the Sky” with a combination of Continuum fingerboard and vintage synthesizer while seated upon a white shag rug. A Theremin took the place of Clare Torrey’s stunning vocals in the original.

The Haken Continuum was just the perfect instrument for the sliding introduction of the tune.

The bass part is played on a vintage Elektor Formant built in 1979. I really enjoy its warm analog sound!