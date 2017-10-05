The World’s Shortest Plane Flight Is Just 80 Seconds Between Two Islands in Orkney, Scotland

Got a tight 80 seconds to spare? It’s all the time you need to fly commercial across the Orkney Islands. The word’s shortest nonstop flight is a tiny hop between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray in the United Kingdom, a mere 1.7 miles (2.7 km) apart. For the past 50 years, Scottish airline Loganair has been transporting islanders between the two archipelagos, becoming an integral part of many passengers daily commute. Clocking in at under two minutes, this might be the swiftest and sweetest way to get to work.

