The World’s Shortest Plane Flight Is Just 80 Seconds Between Two Islands in Orkney, Scotland

In a high-flying episode of Great Big Story‘s Frontiers series takes a trip to witness the shortest scheduled passenger flight between the Orkney, Scotland islands of Westray and Papa Westray. It takes a mere 80 seconds for the plane fly from one location and land in the other only 1.7 miles away.
Got a tight 80 seconds to spare? It’s all the time you need to fly commercial across the Orkney Islands. The word’s shortest nonstop flight is a tiny hop between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray in the United Kingdom, a mere 1.7 miles (2.7 km) apart. For the past 50 years, Scottish airline Loganair has been transporting islanders between the two archipelagos, becoming an integral part of many passengers daily commute. Clocking in at under two minutes, this might be the swiftest and sweetest way to get to work.