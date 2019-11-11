Remastered Footage of The Who Performing ‘Baba O’Riley’ and ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ in May 1978

In advance of The Who’s upcoming album All This Music Must Fade, legendary musicians Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, along with their label, have released incredible, high quality remastered footage of a private show that took place on the B-Stage at Shepperton Studios in May 1978.

During the performances, Daltrey tossed his microphone, Moon was amused, Entwistle stayed in the shadows and Townsend performed his trademark windmills.

This footage was originally filmed for Jeff Stein‘s quintessential documentary The Kids Are Alright. The songs they performed were the now-timely anthems “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again”.

Tragically, this was the last time the band would ever perform in its original form, as Keith Moon died several months later, on September 7, 1978.