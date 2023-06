Dough Encased Foods Illustrated as Members of ‘The Wellington Family’

Jade Robin of Otter Mage Designs responded to a question about Hot Pockets and Beef Wellington with a clever illustration that presents different dough-encased foods as distinctive members of “The Wellington Family”.

I couldn’t help myself

The classic British beef dish is the grandfather of the family, while pigs-in-a-blanket is the cool uncle. The corn dog is the black sheep, the Pop-Tart is the vegetarian, and the Hot Pocket is the hipster. Sounds about right.