The Stunning Title Sequence for the Starz Cable Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Book ‘American Gods’

Elastic Studios have created an absolutely stunning, neon-lit and symbol-laden title sequence for the Starz Network series American Gods, the story of which is based upon author Neil Gaiman‘s 2001 novel of the same name.

American Gods is based on the award-winning Neil Gaiman novel and posits a different kind of war brewing —- one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.