Boy With Body Stains Finds Friends With Different Stains for Different Reasons in a Touching Animation

“The Stained Club” is a really touching animation by a graduating class at Supinfocom Animation School in France that tells the story of Finn, a sweet little boy who has unusual “stains” on his face. When a lonely Finn goes outside, he finds other kids who also have different stains on their bodies and they all become friends.

Because Finn believes that their stains make them special, he completely flubs social situations with his friends, who clearly don’t believe the same. It’s only when Finn realizes that not all stains are the same that he’s accepted back into the group.

This film carries a profound message about compassion, acceptance, and understanding.

Finn has stains on his body. One day, he meets a group of cool kids with different stains on their bodies. One day, he understands that these stains aren’t just pretty.

via Vimeo Staff Picks