The Distinct Flavor Notes of Hennessy X.O. Cognac Are Brought to Life in ‘The Seven Worlds’ by Ridley Scott

In the surreal, interpretative short film “The Seven Worlds” by renowned director Ridley Scott, the distinctive flavor notes of Hennessy X.O. cognac, are creatively visualized as precious elements carefully mined from seven different planets. When these elements are combined, the distinctive flavor of the distilled brandy comes through.

The Seven Worlds are creative interpretations of each tasting note, described by Hennessy’s Comité de Dégustation as illustrations of Hennessy X.O’s taste and feel: Sweet Notes, Rising Heat, Spicy Edge, Flowing Flame, Chocolate Lull, Wood Crunches. Culminating in Infinite Echo. …Complementing the idea that ‘Each drop of Hennessy X.O. is an Odyssey’, legendary director Ridley Scott creates an epic sensory voyage that explores seven notes in a surreal narrative.

Here’s a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at this visionary ad.

Here’s an interview with director Ridley Scott, who shares how he came up with this surreal concept.