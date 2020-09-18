fbpx

The Serpent, An Unusual Snake-Like Wind Instrument

Musician Douglas Yeo performed two beautiful classical pieces on an unusual wind instrument called The Serpent. As its name suggests, The Serpent is bent in a wiggling snake-like shape that helps to create a distinct tone. While this instrument looks like one of Leonard Solomon’s fantastical machines, it was actually invented in Italy during the 16th century.

In this 2010, two-part demonstration, Yeo was playing a French church version of the instrument.

This video shows Douglas Yeo, bass trombonist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, playing the serpent. He is playing a French church serpent by Keith Rogers (Christopher Monk Instruments, 1995, 2 keys, pre-ban python skin).

Here’s footage of the instrument being played in an orchestra.

