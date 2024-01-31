A Satirical Animated Look at the Rise and Fall of AI

Animator Alex S. of Lazy Square collaborated with 1inch on an amusing yet satirical look at the rise and fall of AI.

I present to your attention the third collaboration with 1inch. A little up-to-date agenda wouldn’t hurt.

He breaks the lifeline into four stages: the early days, when people embraced its shiny innovation and convenience; the middle period, when AI began replacing humans in the workplace and world problems were being solved; the late period, when humans rebelled against their machine-learning overlords; and finally, the postscript, where dedicated groups of people wished for what they had in the past.

All coincidences with historical characters are, as usual, accidental. The 7 deadly sins are also included.

AI Peace
Third Stage AI

Here are the first two collaborations between Lazy Square and 1inch.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails. Lori can be found posting on Threads and sharing photos on Instagram.


