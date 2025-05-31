The Famous Music Sample That Originated From a 1910 Stravinsky Orchestral Composition

Music vlogger Synthet, who previously explained how the “Amen Break” drum solo changed music forever, looked at the “Orchestra Hit”, another famous sample that came from the 1910 Igor Stravinsky composition “The Firebird Suite”.

This sample takes just a single moment – an emphatic staccato of several orchestral instruments playing the same note at the same time. This staccato was made famous in the 1970s with the Fairlight CMI synthesizer preset known as Orch 5 and has been sampled numerous times.

You’ve probably heard his sound before but where did it come from it’s called the orchestra hit and was introduced by a sampler in the70s. Its name was the Fairlight CMI and had a preset called Orch 5, a recording of a full Orchestra smashing a note but it actual origin is way older.

