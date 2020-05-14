Musician Performs ‘The Office’ Theme in Ten Different Musical Genres While Sitting on the Bathroom Floor

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Williams Goldsmith (@williamstgoldsmith) on May 11, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Musician Williams Goldsmith performed a wonderful medley of the distinctive theme song from The Office in ten different musical genres. Goldsmith, who impressively played each of the instruments, quite effectively used the acoustics of his bathroom to truly articulate his various interpretations of the song.

Goldsmith’s video was shown during the end credits of the episode of John Krasinski’s Some Good News that featured the cast of The Office reuniting to recreate Jim and Pam’s wedding.

Here’s an another version of the same medley that Goldsmith recorded in 2018.