The Cast of ‘The Office’ Reunites on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Show to Attend a Virtual Wedding

In the the seventh episode of the wonderfully comforting video series Some Good News, host John Krasinski reported on the wonderful kindness and durability of the human spirit in the world at this time.

Actress Emma Stone did the weather.

Included in the week’s report was the wedding of Susan and John. John had just proposed to Susan using a scene from The Office as his template. Krasinsky, who had become ordained to perform wedding ceremonies, also arranged for the couple’s parents and best friends to be virtually present for the ceremony. Actress Jenna Fischer joined the call as the maid of honor and country musician Zak Brown performed a beautiful original song “The Man Who Loves You The Most” for Susan and her father to “walk” down the aisle.

After the couple was pronounced as husband and wife, the cast members from The Office popped up one by one, virtually reuniting to celebrate the happy couple and somewhat recreate Pam and Jim’s wedding scene as much as they could.

Here’s Jim’s original proposal to Pam.

Here’s the original “wedding dance” at Pam and Jim’s wedding.