The New Mutants, A Dark Horror Film Spinoff of Marvel’s X-Men Film Series

20th Century Fox unleashed the first official trailer for The New Mutants, a dark horror film directed by Josh Boone and based on the Marvel superhero team of the same name. It will follow five young mutants — Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), and Moonstar (Blu Hunt) — who are discovering their powers while locked up in a secret facility. They must assemble to escape and save themselves. The New Mutants, the eleventh installment in the X-Men film series, is set to blast into theaters on April 13th, 2018.