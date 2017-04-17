Laughing Squid

The Mystery Science Theater 3000 Gang Riffs on the Opening Scene of Stranger Things

Netflix has released a new clip from the reboot of Mystery Science Theater 3000, featuring Jonah Ray, that features the gang throwing down hilarious commentary on the opening scene of Stranger Things. The crew holds back nothing while they watch Chief of Police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) wake up on the couch and get ready for another day in Hawkins, Indiana. The new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 premiered Saturday, April 15th on Netflix.

