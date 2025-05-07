The Mute Series – Four Hilarious Single Shot Short Films That Speak Volumes Without Any Dialogue

Filmmaker Andy Lambert, who created The Mute Series, a hilarious independent web series with short, single-shot episodes in 2020, has returned with four new short films, each speaking volumes despite having neither dialogue nor camera movement.

THE PRISONER – A prisoner, stuck in his cell, dreams of all the things he could do if only he was free.

AN EMOTIONAL STATE – Inside the Oval Office the President has a moment of lucidity.

STOP – Two cyclists and a motorist wait at temporary lights. Will they see red?

CLINICAL INTERVENTION – A hospital patient takes a breather. But does she follow doctor’s orders?