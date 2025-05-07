The Mute Series – Four Hilarious Single Shot Short Films That Speak Volumes Without Any Dialogue
Filmmaker Andy Lambert, who created The Mute Series, a hilarious independent web series with short, single-shot episodes in 2020, has returned with four new short films, each speaking volumes despite having neither dialogue nor camera movement.
THE PRISONER – A prisoner, stuck in his cell, dreams of all the things he could do if only he was free.
AN EMOTIONAL STATE – Inside the Oval Office the President has a moment of lucidity.
STOP – Two cyclists and a motorist wait at temporary lights. Will they see red?
CLINICAL INTERVENTION – A hospital patient takes a breather. But does she follow doctor’s orders?
These are the first new films in the five years since the series was developed, and they are as wonderfully deadpan as the earlier films.
