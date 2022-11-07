An Amusing Sketch About the Long ‘Midwest Goodbye’

Comedian Charlie Berens of The Manitowoc Minute poked gentle fun at the long way that those in the Midwest say goodbye in an amusing sketch that features a man from Boston (Billy Deuce) who tries to leave a Wisconsin party with very little luck. Despite his best efforts and some helpful advice, the man gets stuck in an infinite loop of farewells.

If you really want to leave you go say goodbye to Chaz.. he’s the host… but remember you got to say goodbye without actually saying goodbye …here’s what you do you sit next to him, you slap your knee, and you say well I s’pose.

via Miss Cellania