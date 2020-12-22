Comedian Sings Forthright Lyrics to The Mandalorian’s Instrumental Theme While Dressed as Din Djarin

Ryan Tellez of The Warp Zone dressed up as Din Djarin from The Mandalorian and sang rather forthright lyrics to the instrumental theme song by Ludwig Goransson. The lyrics focused on how The Mandalorian borrowed heavily from classic Westerns such as those starring Clint Eastwood, chastised the entire Star Wars franchise for copying Japanese films, and complimented Disney for creating something as cute as Baby Yoda. Brian Fisher accompanied Tellez on keyboard.

