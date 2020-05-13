Pop culture collectibles company Toynk Toys has created a wonderful set of three colorful The Lord of the Rings ceramic tiki mugs, each made in the shape of three primary characters from the iconic fantasy novel by J. R. R. Tolkien. Gandalf the Grey is ensconced in his signature color and floppy wizard’s hat, Frodo is cloaked in green and Gollum smiles greedily inside his pale, scrawny visage.

For those about to embark on a journey of epic proportions, you’ll need to commence your adventure with an equally epic collection of tiki mugs. This collection of Lord of the Rings Geeki Tikis mugs has been assembled to give any adventurer the courage they may need on their quest.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips