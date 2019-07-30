Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Lighthouse Keepers Working on a Mysterious New England Island Try to Stay Alive in ‘The Lighthouse’

by at on

The Lighthouse is an eerie, black-and-white film by Robert Eggers (The Witch) about two late 19th century men, one an experienced lightkeeper Tom Wake (Willem Dafoe) and his assistant, a former timberman Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), who are both responsible for a lone lighthouse on an remote New England island. Each man regards the other with suspicion and fear from the start of a five-week stint. This tenuous relationship begins to fray as time passes, with each man’s quirks and secrets becoming more apparent and madness starts setting in.

From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece ‘The Witch’, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved