Binging With Babish Makes Foods From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

In a geeky episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make Mushroom Risotto and Monster Cake from Nintendo‘s video game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild may very well be the first open-world RPG developed for the Switch, released in 2017, not including DLC, to so prominently feature cooking in its story and strategy. At least it will be in my mind until someone angrily corrects me in the comments. Seldom have fruits and vegetables dancing in a wok over an open fire yielded so many hearty stews, stamina potions, and pixelated monstrosities.