Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Binging With Babish Makes Foods From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

by at on

In a geeky episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make Mushroom Risotto and Monster Cake from Nintendo‘s video game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild may very well be the first open-world RPG developed for the Switch, released in 2017, not including DLC, to so prominently feature cooking in its story and strategy. At least it will be in my mind until someone angrily corrects me in the comments. Seldom have fruits and vegetables dancing in a wok over an open fire yielded so many hearty stews, stamina potions, and pixelated monstrosities.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy