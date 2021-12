The Kiffness Remixes a Mumbling Cat Into an Amusing Cover of the Afroman Song ‘Crazy Rap’

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness and his wife took amusing footage of a uniquely mumbling cat and remixed it into a clever interpretation of the Afroman song “Crazy Rap”. Their puppy Pablo also joined in on the song.

I’m a kitty cat, and I scratch I’m not here to play i If you want your hands and your eyes Then baby stay away

Here’s the original footage of both the cat and the Afroman song.