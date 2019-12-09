The Frustrations of the Brainstorming Process Brilliantly Visualized in an Amusing Minimalistic Animation

“The Idea”, an incredibly minimalistic but amusing animation by Blue Zoo Animation Studios rather brilliantly visualizes the frustrations that come with brainstorming by committee. An individual starts off with a single idea. This idea goes through several iterations as it gets bounced around from group to group, leaving the originator tied up in knots, scratching their head as to what happened.

“Can you visualise the frustrations of the creative process?” So we organised some brainstorming sessions on the problems with brainstorming sessions, had committee meetings on the pains of design by committee, and bounced ideas around about how we bounce ideas around.

