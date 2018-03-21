A Hungry Corpse Befriends a Lonely Pigeon With a Broken Wing In a Beautifully Animated Tale

The Hungry Corpse written by James Pout and animated by Gergely Wootsch is a beautiful tale of a truly unlikely friendship between a cranky old corpse (voiced by Bill Nighy) who is always hungry but can’t eat due to his missing middle and a chatty pigeon with a broken wing (voiced by Stephen Mangan). In just a short time, each begin to understand what the other needs. Whether it involves locating a missing eyeball or providing a safe place for warmth when things hurt, these two creatures realize that they are there for each other.

A short tale, written by James Pout, set in London’s bustling yet desolate Trafalgar Square about a rather hungry corpse and a pigeon. Voiced by Bill Nighy and Stephen Mangan, The Hungry Corpse was produced as part of Collabor8te, a short-film funding scheme initiated by Rankin.

via The Awesomer