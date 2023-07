An Evocative Song Made Up of Musicians Singing ‘Hey’

Inventive video editor Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It compiled an evocative song that features various musicians singing “Hey”. Like his previous “Yeah” song, Ballard had each version of the word play successively after another until the end.

A song made entirely of artists singing “Hey”

The featured artists include 4 Non Blondes, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, and James Brown, to name a few.