The Hero, Sam Elliot and Nick Offerman Get Really Stoned In a Film About Confronting One’s Mortality

The Hero by director Brett Haley, is a poignant, character-driven film that stars Sam Elliot and Nick Offerman as former co-stars who get through the day by getting really stoned together. When illness strikes, however, both men begin to prioritize their lives and the legacy they want to leave behind.

Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former-co-star-turned-dealer, Jeremy (Nick Offerman)

Film distributer The Orchard is hoping to reach a new audience by promoting the film in marijuana dispensaries across Southern California.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 7th, a custom :60 second trailer targeted at cannabis consumers will begin displaying at 182 different dispensaries across Southern California. Utilizing a network of televisions located in dispensary waiting rooms, head shops, and doctors offices, The Orchard hopes to reach an audience that might not have been aware of the film, and the way in which cannabis figures into the story.

