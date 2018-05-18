Melissa McCarthy Investigates Muppet Killings in the Highly Irreverent Film ‘The Happytime Murders’

No Sesame. All Street.

In the highly irreverent trailer for the rather raunchy Brian Henson directed movie “The Happytime Murders“, a straight-laced detective (Melissa McCarthy) is forced to partner with a puppet in order to solve a string of muppet killings. Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale and Elizabeth Banks round out the cast for this “filthy comedy”.

THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.